PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Now that tax season is officially underway, Pennsylvania is promoting its “tax-free” way to save for higher education.

The Pennsylvania State Treasurer and Lancaster County officials toured the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology while promoting the Commonwealth’s 529 savings program.

The accounts allow parents to save money for college and tech schools while earning interest and avoiding taxes.

There are no age restrictions on when students can use the money from a 529 savings account.