HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved a joint settlement that will result in a small overall increase in annual revenues for the York Water Company (York Water) than what was initially proposed on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Commission voted 5-0 to adopt the recommended decision of PUC Administrative Law Judge Katrina L. Dunderdale and adopt a joint settlement.

York Water provides water and wastewater services to various townships, municipalities, and subdivisions, and these rates are separate and distinct – with rate changes varying from 9.3% to 93.1%. The new rates will become effective on March 1, 2023.

The settlement is supported by the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate, the Office of Small Business Advocate, the PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, and York Water.

Additionally, the settlement states that the York Water Cares Low Income Customer Assistance Program will be expanded and information about the Cares Program and arrears forgiveness program will be posted on the York Water website.

The settlement also includes recommendations for customer service improvements, updating training materials for call center staff and other staff as well as the establishment of a database to track and evaluate customer disputes.

York Water provides water service to more than 70,000 customers in parts of York and Adams counties as well as wastewater service to York, Adams, and Franklin Counties.