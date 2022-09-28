SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were out in force on Wednesday, Sept. 28 to have a little fun and make connections.

They held their second annual multi-cultural celebration at the State Police headquarters in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

Troopers put their hardware on display and invited local merchants, dance groups, and food trucks. State Police say this is a great way to reach out and form new bonds.

“Even though this is just a little slice of all the cultures in Pennsylvania, it is one step toward building community trust,” Corporal Brent Miller said.

abc27’s Valerie Pritchett was there today supporting one of her favorite non-profits: Susquehanna Services Dogs.