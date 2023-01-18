MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating after a truck tractor was taken from a truck repair facility in Lebanon County.

Courtesy of PSP

A PSP public information officer said that on the night of Jan. 13, a maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor was taken from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC in Myerstown.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Video surveillance of the incident shows a white 2002-2006 Sprinter van with a sliding door window approach the facility, according to PSP. A passenger got out of the van, disconnected the trailer from the truck tractor, then entered the truck tractor and followed the van east on Route 422, police said.

The truck is valued at $45,000, according to PSP.