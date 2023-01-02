MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a potential DUI crash that injured four young adults in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

State Police said the crash occurred on Hanover Road in Mount Pleasant Township, Adams County, at 1:56 a.m. on Jan. 1. The vehicle’s driver over-compensated a right-hand curve in the roadway and traveled off the shoulder of the road, striking a traffic sign, utility pole, and tree head-on, police said.

The 24-year-old driver and three passengers (19, 20, and 22) were all transported to York Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to State Police.

The crash is currently being investigated, and the driver may be charged pending investigation with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, according to State Police.