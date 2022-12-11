MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a person who was involved in the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

According to State Police, on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 6:20 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road for a pedestrian-related crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two suspects were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was in front of a garage. The property owner confronted them and the suspects attempted to flee. While fleeing, one of the suspects ran over the other suspect with his pickup truck, causing a substantial injury to his leg. The unknown suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect who was run over by the truck was identified as James Edward Snyder of Gardners, Adams County. Snyder was transported to a local hospital and is one of the defendants in this case.

PSP obtained a video of Snyder and the unidentified suspect during this incident, which can be seen below.

Video courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

The other suspect was wearing a gray sweatsuit and a black hat. The unknown suspect appears to be middle-aged and was operating a mid to late 1990s burgundy Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Anyone with any information or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact PSP Carlisle at 717-249-2121.