(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has issued a missing endangered person advisory for a woman from Prince Georges’s County, Maryland.

PSP is searching for Rosa Patterson, an 82-year-old female. Patterson is 5 ft 5 in, 127 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a light brown complexion. She was last seen on April 19 at 9:30 p.m. on West Main Street, Waynesboro, Franklin County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

She is operating a 2012 silver Mercedes, with Maryland license plate 1EDB75. Officials believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rosa Patterson is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Prince Georges’s Police Department at 301-352-1200.

