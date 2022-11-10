PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is holding a Click It or Ticket seatbelt safety initiative between Nov. 14 and Nov. 27.

During this time, department personnel certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be holding free child seat fitting events at which caregivers can do the following:

  • Have their car seats checked for suitability
  • Receive instructions on the proper installation and have seats installed
  • Learn to properly harness a child in a seat
  • Check seats for recalls

Below is a list of where these free safety checks will be held, according to the PSP:

CountyDateTimeAddressMunicipality
Adams11/1912-8 p.m. 5865 Hanover RoadHanover
Cumberland 11/16 and 11/212-6 p.m.4545 Marketplace WayEnola
Dauphin11/14 and 11/182-6 p.m.200 Kocher LaneElizabethville
Dauphin11/153-7 p.m.5125 Jonestown RoadLower Paxton Township
Franklin 11/212-6 p.m. 925 Norland Ave.Chambersburg
Lancaster11/223-7 p.m.63 Lafayette WayLancaster
Lebanon11/152-6 p.m. 649 E. Lincoln Ave.Myerstown
York11/198 a.m. – 12 p.m. 169 N. Main St.Loganville Borough