PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is holding a Click It or Ticket seatbelt safety initiative between Nov. 14 and Nov. 27.

During this time, department personnel certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be holding free child seat fitting events at which caregivers can do the following:

Have their car seats checked for suitability

Receive instructions on the proper installation and have seats installed

Learn to properly harness a child in a seat

Check seats for recalls

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Below is a list of where these free safety checks will be held, according to the PSP: