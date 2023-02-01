HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on the first day of national Unclaimed Property Month, Feb. 1, that the Pennsylvania Treasury returned more than $211 million in unclaimed property in 2022.

The treasury also returned 90 military decorations and memorabilia to veterans or their families.

“National Unclaimed Property Month is the perfect time to highlight the fact that Treasury is working to return more than $4 billion in unclaimed property to the people it rightfully belongs to,” Garrity said. “We’ve made several valuable improvements to our unclaimed property system recently to help people get their money back faster than ever – including adding direct deposit in November. I encourage everyone to visit our website today to see if any unclaimed property is waiting to be returned to you or your family.”

According to the treasurer’s office, the $211. 3 million in unclaimed property returned in 2022 is the most returned in a calendar year since 2018, and it is the third most over the last 16 years.

To search Treasury’s unclaimed property database, click here.

Starting in 2022, Garrity started an initiative to return unclaimed property to local government agencies. Garrity also returned 90 military decorations and memorabilia in 2022, including two Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.

More than $4 billion in unclaimed property is currently waiting to be claimed. The office stated that one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth about $1,600.