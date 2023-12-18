HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For over a century, the Pennsylvania Farm Show has drawn thousands of people to the Midstate area whether it be for the famous foods, showings or any other events, there is something for everyone.

The farm show gives the chance to help bring more awareness to the agricultural industry and the people who make it up.

The 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be next month at the PA Farm Show Complex, located at 2300 N Cameron St. Before you know it, the Farm Show Complex will have hundreds of vendors lined up inside ready to give attendees a look at the agricultural industry that rakes in more than $130 billion for Pennsylvania. There will also be competitive events for attendees to partake in.

From Jan. 5 to Jan. 13 the farm show and food court will run from the hours that are listed below:

Friday, Jan. 5, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (food court only, free parking)

Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dogs are allowed but ONLY if they are service dogs, any other canines will be turned away, according to the farm show website.

Just like last year, the PA Department of Agriculture decided that there will be no live poultry at this year’s upcoming show in order to protect the state’s poultry industry.

Before it was known as the Pennsylvania Farm Show, it was called the Pennsylvania Corn, Fruit, Vegetable, Dairy Products, and Wool Show in 1917, and there were about 5,000 attendees. The upcoming show now marks the 108th one.