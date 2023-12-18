(WHTM) — With the Pennsylvania Farm Show beginning in just a few short weeks, many people are beginning to plan their visits to the event.

With that comes figuring out logistics such as parking. The Farm Show has many locations where visitors can park.

Farm Show parking is $15 and all major credit cards are accepted. In addition, there is a free shuttle service that drops those attending the show off at the entrances to the complex. No cash will be accepted for parking.

The Farm Show has two off-site parking lots. One is located east of the complex at the intersection of Elmerton Avenue and Sycamore Drive. The other parking lot is north of the complex at the Harrisburg Area Community College, located on Wildwood Park Drive.

All lots operated by the Farm Show Complex also feature handicapped parking. Officials ask that visitors to the show not walk across Industrial Blvd.

PennDOT will have traffic signs around the complex that will be updated daily.