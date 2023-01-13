HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With lots of exciting things to eat and look at, the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show has been an exciting event to kick off the new year.

The Celebrity Cow Milking Competition took place on Friday, Jan. 13, where abc27 took home second place.

With lots of fluffy and adorable farm animals to see, make sure you stop by the Pennsylvania Farm Show before it’s over at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.