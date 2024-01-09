HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Blue Mountain Farms & Fiber Mill in Dauphin County educated Farm Show attendees on the types of lavender, how to grow and harvest it and how it can be used Tuesday in their “World of Lavender Presentation”.

“Blue Mountain Farms is a giant extension of everything I (and my siblings) did in 4H,” said co-owner of Blue Mountain Farms Ashley Bishop.

Blue Mountain Farms was started because Bishop told her mom after attending the PA Farm Show that she needed to have Angora rabbits. Bishop and her family began breeding and showing Angora rabbits and the farm evolved to include a fiber processing mill, honey bees, a certified canning kitchen, and most recently lavender.

They began growing lavender because it is a natural repellent for many insects.

Blue Mountain Farms informed the audience that lavender prefers well-drained alkaline soil and likes the sun, meaning a Mediterranean climate is ideal for the plant. Lavender is very drought-tolerant and overwatering should be avoided.

According to Blue Mountain Farms, lavender should be harvested right before peak bloom because this is when the highest concentration of oil is inside the plant. They harvest in the morning because that is when the most oil is held in the bud because it has not had time to travel down to the rest of the plant.

Harvesting season occurs in the late spring or early summer, often in June. Some lavender varieties can be harvested more than once a year.

Angie speaking to the crowd.

Ashley speaking to the crowd.

Lavender Cheesecake

Lavender cream puff

A selection of the products Blue Mountain Farms makes from their lavender

Angie shows two different types of lavender.

For propagation, pieces should be cut from existing lavender plants six weeks before the first frost.

They showed how lavender can be used for culinary purposes and brought homemade lavender cream puffs and lavender cranberry cheesecake for the audience to sample. They also explained how it can be used for medicinal purposes, aroma therapy and in crafts such as making lavender sachets.

The best types of lavender for culinary uses are Provence, Red Velvet, Buena Vista, Hidcote and Munstead. For medicine and aroma therapy uses, Grosso, Royal Velvet and Super should be used. For crafting Folgate, most Angustifolias, Buena Vista and Royal Velvet are best.

Blue Mountain Farms emphasized that before you start growing lavender, whether in your own backyard or on your farm, you should consider what you want to use the lavender for to make your decision on which variety to grow.