HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– If you went to the farm show this year, did it seem particularly crowded?

The answer probably depends on which day you went.

There’s never an exact attendance count – because entry is free. But judging by the number of cars parked the Ag. Department says last Friday set an all-time record with eleven thousand cars paying to park at official farm show complex lots.

But the show did not set a record for the full week. That’s because there were too many days with bad weather – like the snowstorm the first day and the midweek flooding.

A lot of people stayed home those days.