HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Farm Show let the dogs out on Thursday as an array of breeds took to the Equine Arena to run through an agility course.

An array of breeds participated including Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and an Australian Shepherd. The dogs completed jumps that we adjusted based on the size of the breed, ran through a tunnel and completed the weave.

It wasn’t a competition, but the dogs and their handlers did their best to entertain the crowd with their skills.

At one point during one of the dogs’ runs, an onlooker couldn’t wait until their turn and joined their “colleague” as they completed their run-through. The crowd laughed boomingly and let out an array of “awws” while cheering the duo on. They completed the course side by side, the original dog unphased by their companion.

Towards the end of the demonstration, a handler with two spaniels decided for fun to let both of her spaniels purposely run together. The black spaniel was faster than its oreo-colored partner, but they completed the jumps one after the other.

There was one dog that wasn’t able to complete the course and who was too distracted by sniffing the dirt, but it was able to complete a couple of jumps.

In the same arena was dog cuddling where farm show attendees were able to snuggle the canines.