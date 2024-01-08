

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “The draft horses are kind of the gentle giants, and they love the attention,” says Rodger Thoms. He’s one of the draft horse owners who brought some to the Farm Show. During Farm Show Week, a lot of people come to the Equine Barn to see the draft horses. On Monday their owners brought four of them out of their stalls so folks could get a closer look.

“We call it the barn talk, for explaining about what we do with the draft horses,” says Thoms. “So “The different types of horses or breeds of the draft horses.”

The breeds on display today – a Percheron, a Belgian, a Clydesdale, and a Shire. The breeds come from different parts of Europe, but they have one thing in common. Everything about them is big. from head to foot. During the talk, one of the owners picked up a hoof so people could see just how big it was.

(Some shoehorns were also on display. The one on the right is for a regular-sized horse. The one on the left is for a draft horse.)

With the coming of the tractor in the early 20th century, many thought the draft horse would just die out. But today they’re still around and still pulling their weight.

“They’re starting to make a big comeback, with people showing and working on horses,” explains Thom. “You have the Amish that farm with the draft horses. We’re getting more truck farmers, and there’s more of them raising produce and doing stuff. “They’re going back and using the horses where they don’t have the room, the farms are small enough they don’t have the room to get the tractors around and they’re starting to use horses to do a lot.”

Thoms says the big horses can draw big crowds. “You see nobody around. You’re bringing a horse out, a big draft horse out. Everybody is all right there. They come out of the woodwork.”

The draft horses will be on display in the Equine Barn for the duration of the Farm Show.

