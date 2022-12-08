HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Some delicious judging for the Pennsylvania Farm Show took place on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Experts, who hopefully had empty stomachs, sampled 250 craft beers, dozens of cheeses, and 65 ciders made across the Commonwealth.

“There are technical and aesthetic judges, so they’re going on what it looks like, what it smells like, what it tastes like, what it fees like in their mouths. It’s so fun for me to hear them geek out on the technical details of what goes in to their favorite products,” said Shannon Powers, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The winning beers, cheeses, and ciders will be announced at the farm show on Jan. 7, 2023, where you can sample them for yourself!