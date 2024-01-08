HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We saw our first snow of the season on Saturday, and because of that, the first cow born in the Calving Corner at the 2024 Pa Farm show was named in honor of it.

Snowflake was the first calf to be born at the Farm Show on Saturday, Jan. 6. Snowflake was born at 12:07 p.m. and was already seen walking less than an hour after her birth.

Snowflake (Photo: The Calving Corner)

Snowflake (Photo: The Calving Corner)

At least three more calves have been born since then, including Marshmellow, born at 3:06 p.m. on Saturday, Star, born on Sunday at 4:01 p.m. and Havoc who was born on Sunday night.

Star (Photo Courtesy of the Calving Corner) Marshmellow (Photo Courtesy of the Calving Corner)

The Calving Corner is a birthing center for Pennsylvania dairy cows. The organization expects to have 16 cows give birth over the eight days of the farm show. When calves are first born, they can begin to stand up as little as 10 minutes after being born.

“At Destination Dairy and The Calving Corner, our dairy farmers love welcoming children, families, and individuals of all ages to experience an up-close look at farm life and help answer questions about our animals, farming, where milk comes from, and our world-class dairy industry. We are grateful to our farmers and to all who support us and our philanthropic projects,” PA Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith said about the events.

More information about the Calving Corner can be found here. You can also see live videos and get alerted when new calves are born by clicking here to view their Facebook page.