HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s not easy rocking a mullet. The Pennsylvania Farm Show hosted its first mullet competition on Monday.

Pete Brubaker was crowned champion of the ages 18 and up category.

“I’ve been running this mullet circa 1985,” Brubaker said. “It’s been a long time and it’s paying off so that’s cool.”

He only waits three weeks in-between cuts to keep his mullet fresh.

There was a category for kids 18 and younger and another for people to submit photos of them when they had mullets in the past.

The son of abc27’s chief meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder, Neil, took home first prize for the children’s group.

“The whole outfit, the aesthetic, the sunglasses, he definitely had the look going,” one of the judges Brittany Goldberg said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That look went a long way in helping Neil be named the winner; however he wasn’t the only youngster with style.

Nic Dippery had has one-year-old son Sawyer show off his hair.

“I just wanted to hold him up and show everybody the front and the back,” Dippery said. “Business in the front and party in the back, baby.”

Unlike Brubaker who has been taming his mullet since the mid-80s, Sawyer has been rocking his since he came into the world.

Not everyone can make the hairstyle work, but it’s a simple formula for Brubaker.

“I just use shampoo and a little bit of conditioner,” he said. “I took a shower last night and I wet it just the amount so the curls would dry up just right. I’ve got a little process.”

Judges had the hardest task of the day – deciding winners. There were more entries than expected, and everyone had good flow.

“I think that was the only down side to this was having to single out certain ones and tuff like that because they were amazing,” Goldberg said.