HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to an end, abc27 made sure to get in the middle of the action, this time with trout fishing!

Anyone who visits the Pennsylvania Farm Show can stop at the trout fishing station in the northeast hall, which has over 900 rainbow trout, to catch possibly their first fish.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The station, which was primarily for children, acted as a way to get the younger generations interested in recreational fishing. For $6, kids can win prizes and catch and release some trout.

Make sure to stop by the Pennsylvania Farm Show before it’s over on Saturday, Jan. 14.