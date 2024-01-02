HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show will kick off on Jan. 6. Among the services offered at the show, some are free to all guests who visit.

Here is a list of some of the free services that will be offered during the length of the farm show.

Admission

Admission to the 2024 PA Farm Show is free. According to the visitor’s guide, the best time to arrive at the show is between 9 a.m. and noon during the farm show’s duration. The busiest times are weekends and weekdays between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Shuttle Services

The Farm Show offers a free shuttle service from all farm show-managed, off-site lots. The shuttles offer the safest arrival to all guests. The visitor’s guide states that lots operated by other groups may not offer shuttle services to and from their lots.

Wheelchairs

The show will offer free manual wheelchairs which will be available on a first come first serve basis at the security desk. The desk is located in the Cameron Street lobby.

Wifi

The Farm Show offers free wifi to all guests. The wifi will need to be accessed by using the password farmshow2024.

Kid Cuff

The Farm Show offers a free service called Kid Cuff. This is a service where you write your phone number on the inside of a wristband and place the wristband on your loved one. If you become separated, staff can be able to reunite you and your loved one quickly.

You can pick up a Kid Cuff wristband at Bessie’s Best Changing and Feeding Station, located in the Cameron Street Lobby.

For more information on the 2024 Pa Farm Show, click here.