HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Dairymen’s Association, in partnership with Renewal by Andersen of Central PA has announced that free milkshakes will be offered to all active-duty military and veterans on Thursday.

This is in support of Military Appreciation Day at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The free milkshakes will be given out on Thursday, Jan. 11 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Veterans and current service members are encouraged to show military ID.

“Our veterans and active-duty service members and their families sacrifice so much for all of us. We enjoy spreading milkshake smiles to them at the PA Farm Show by offering our delicious sweet treats on Military Appreciation Day, as a small token of our appreciation. We are truly grateful to Renewal by Andersen for joining us this year to help honor them,” said Dave Smith, Executive Director of the PA Dairymen’s Association.

Additionally, visitors can sample a limited edition Salted Caramel-flavored shake, or enjoy the favorites vanilla, chocolate, or a mix.