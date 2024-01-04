HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Farm Show officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 5 and with many events focused on gardening it can be a gardeners oasis.

These are the gardening events taking place at the 2024 PA Farm Show:

Monday, Jan. 8

  • Battlefield FFA Demonstration – How to Properly Construct a Raised Garden Bed and Plant Marigolds, 8:30 a.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage
  • Potatoes! All About the Spud Presentation, 9:15 a.m. at the Main Hall Stage
  • Blackhawk FFA Demonstration – Speeding Up Seeding, 10 a.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage
  • Franklin County CTC Demonstration – Hydroponics, 11 a.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage
  • PA Department of Ag – System Approach to Nursery Certification, 1:00 p.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage

Tuesday, Jan. 9

  • Grow Nuts Presentation, noon at the Main Hall Stage
  • The World of Lavender Presentation, 2:50 p.m. at the Main Hall Stage

Wednesday, Jan. 10

  • Cumberland Valley FFA Demonstration – What’s the Buzz About Pollinators, 8:30 a.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage
  • How Does Your Veggie Garden Grow? Wes Garber, 2 p.m. at the Main Hall Stage
  • Tree Grafting Presentation, 3 p.m. at the Main Hall Stage
  • Pennsylvania State University Master Gardener’s Presentations, 5 p.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage

Thursday, Jan. 11

  • How Does Your Veggie Garden Grow? Wes Barber, 1 p.m. at the Main Hall Stage
  • Ag Works Presenation – Aquaponics Production. . .Not Just Lettuce!, 1 p.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage