HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Farm Show officially opens this Saturday, Jan. 5 and with many events focused on gardening it can be a gardeners oasis.

These are the gardening events taking place at the 2024 PA Farm Show:

Monday, Jan. 8

Battlefield FFA Demonstration – How to Properly Construct a Raised Garden Bed and Plant Marigolds , 8:30 a.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage

, 8:30 a.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage Potatoes! All About the Spud Presentation , 9:15 a.m. at the Main Hall Stage

, 9:15 a.m. at the Main Hall Stage Blackhawk FFA Demonstration – Speeding Up Seeding , 10 a.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage

, 10 a.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage Franklin County CTC Demonstration – Hydroponics , 11 a.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage

, 11 a.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage PA Department of Ag – System Approach to Nursery Certification, 1:00 p.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Grow Nuts Presentation , noon at the Main Hall Stage

, noon at the Main Hall Stage The World of Lavender Presentation, 2:50 p.m. at the Main Hall Stage

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Cumberland Valley FFA Demonstration – What’s the Buzz About Pollinators , 8:30 a.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage

, 8:30 a.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage How Does Your Veggie Garden Grow? Wes Garber , 2 p.m. at the Main Hall Stage

, 2 p.m. at the Main Hall Stage Tree Grafting Presentation , 3 p.m. at the Main Hall Stage

, 3 p.m. at the Main Hall Stage Pennsylvania State University Master Gardener’s Presentations, 5 p.m. at the Lancaster Farming Stage

Thursday, Jan. 11