HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Gettysburg Area High School’s Battlefield Future Farmers of America (FFA) demonstrated to Pennsylvania Farm Show attendees how to easily construct a raised garden bed on Monday.

“Each one of these guys has decided that they really enjoy more of the plant science side of things,” said Battlefield FFA advisor Laura Kennedy. “They thought this was something that people could do easily at home and that they could showcase and demonstrate quite well.”

Four Battlefield FFA students used the raised bed construction to compete in the agriculture demo contest at the Farm Show. Remington Long, Turner Ramsburg, Mikayla Knox and Amanda Witmer gave a presentation outlining how they would build the bed before beginning construction.

They worked together to build a 4×2 garden bed with a depth of 12 inches promptly, showing how this could easily be done by home gardeners for an easy afternoon project to improve their garden.

Once the bed was constructed they filled it with soil and watered it, explaining how watering the soil before adding the plants helps to negate nutrient competition. They then dug 16 holes that were an inch and a half deep about two to four inches apart.

One of the students explained that generally, the holes should be the size of a golf ball, but if there is a root ball on the bigger side the holes should be the size of a tennis ball.

They then planted fake marigolds and watered them, demonstrating that watering seeds immediately after planting them can help establish them in the environment.

“I know public speaking is one of the big fears, but for some reason at Battlefield our kids thrive on it,” Kennedy said. “They push themselves.”

It was Witmer and Knox’s second time competing in ag demo and Long and Ramsburg’s first event.

“Last year those [Witmer and Knox] were very terrified to get up on stage,” Kennedy said. “This year, those nerves were lessened. Not only that, they were able to recruit other kids to join them.”

As of publication, the results for the AG demo have not been released. However, Battlefield FFA competed in one other competition, landscape design, where they were awarded “Best Landscape Design Plan Print” and “Best Overall Design Principles.”