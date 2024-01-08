HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The ‘GIANT’ Battle of the PA Sports Teams is taking place today at the 2024 Farm Show.

The Team Chef from the Phillies and the Team Chef for the Hershey Bears will compete at 1:00 P.M. with a mystery basket and 30 minutes on the clock.

The cook-off will kick off days of other fun mystery competitions including one with students from Dauphin County Career and Technology Center on Tuesday.

They will split into two teams and cook with a different basket of mystery ingredients.

Wednesday will feature a ‘The Best Blended Burger Kids Showdown’ and Thursday will feature The Army vs. Navy Cook-Off.