HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Due to inclement weather interrupting travel, there was no competition for Tuesday’s pony pulling contest, however, David Ferringer was able to entertain the crowd with his duo of Prince and Chip.

“These horses are athletes,” said the announcer of the event to the crowd. “It (takes) many hours a day to get these horses in this condition.”

Ferringer has been pulling for 15 years. It’s a family affair, as many of his relatives are also involved in pulling. The Shelocta, Pennsylvania resident competes in about 15 pulling competitions every year.

Outside of pulling, Ferringer uses his ponies for wagon rides, parades and trail riding.

“These horses want to pull,” the announcer said. “Theses horses are well cared for.”

PA Farm Show 2024 Pony Pull

PA Farm Show 2024 Pony Pull

PA Farm Show 2024 Pony Pull

In a regular pony pulling contest in which there is competition, ponies are given three attempts to pull their weight a specified distance.

These horses have special pulling shoes that have tie clips and a bar in the front underneath for traction. They also have heel corks in the back. The arena announcer compared these special shoes to athletes’ cleats.

Prince and Chip started with a weight of 2,000 pounds they needed to pull. The increments were increased by 500 pounds each round. The weight is produced by adding cinder blocks on the item the horses had to pull.

Around their 10th attempt, when the weight was 6,000 pounds, Prince and Chip began to struggle. The duo gave their all and finished at 6,500 pounds.

Last year, Prince and Chip competed in the heavyweight contest with Ferringer. They came in second place.