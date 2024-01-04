(WHTM) – Livestock will be for sale at the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show, but how do you purchase livestock?

The Junior Market Animal Sale by the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and will feature the Sale of Champions, Grand Champions, Reserve Grand Champions, and Supreme Showman first, followed by swine, cattle, rabbits, lambs, and goats.

According to the Pennsylvania Farm Show, any cattle weighing less than 1,000 pounds is not eligible to be sold, 120 lambs will be sold, 80 goats will be sold, and 160 pigs will be sold at the Junior Livestock Auction.

Any animal sold to the highest bidder will have one percent of the total amount deducted and used for the Farm Show Scholarship Fund (30 percent for the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Market animal/Supreme Market Showman).

The PA Farm Show states that another one percent will be divided proportionally for the 4-H Youth.

Last year, the average sales were;

Swine: $540.13

Lamb: $648.54

Steer: $2,490.00

Goat: $706.66

The buyer does not have to come to Harrisburg for the sale and the sale does not need to be paid on the day of the sale.

In 2023, the sale total for the Sale of Champions and Jr. Market Livestock Sale was $420,125.00 which included:

Market beef: $149,700.00

Market lamb: $89,550.00

Market goat: $61,325.00

Market swine: $103,850.00

Market rabbits: $13,800.00

Silent auction: $1,900.00

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the PA Farm Show’s livestock office at 717-787-2905.