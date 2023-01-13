HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show comes to a close, abc27’s Valerie Pritchett visited the Junior Breeding Sheep contest.

The Junior Breeding Sheep – Outstanding Shepherd/Stockman Contest at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show took place on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.

The sheep are presented to judges by their showmen as judges look for animals set up properly: legs straight, head high, and with solid movements.

Practicing presenting your sheep is critical for the contest.