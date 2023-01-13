HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you’ve ever been to a professional rodeo, you’ve probably seen and laughed along with a rodeo clown. If you’ve ever wanted to be a rodeo clown, on Friday at the PA Farm Show you can learn how to do it.

Dusty Myers has been awarded the title Clown of the Year for nine consecutive years. On Friday, abc27’s Bobby Laurie spoke with Myers to learn more.

“Rodeo clowns, we’re there for two jobs. We’re there to entertain the crowd…and we’re there to protect the cowboys,” Myers explained.

At 1 p.m. on Friday, Myers will be at the Farm Show to teach people how they can become rodeo clowns.