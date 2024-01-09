(WHTM)– Visiting the Pennsylvania Farm Show can mean standing in a lot of lines. Lines for food, lines to buy things, lines to get into a presentation, and sometimes, lines for a dose of cute and fuzzy.

“We have rabbits here that are here that we call our breed ambassadors. And they’re here to meet and greet the public,” Says Deb Schmittel from the Farm Show Rabbit Committee. “As people come through, we try to give them information about rabbits and teach them a little something that they didn’t know before.

Things like the different rabbit breeds at the show-

“52 recognized breeds.”

-And the size range.

“We have rabbits as small as two and a half pounds all the way up to the French lops and the Flemish giants. And they can be in excess of 20 pounds.”

Thinking of raising rabbits of your own? The experts here can give you all kinds of advice.

“It depends on why you want a rabbit,” says Schmittel. “Do you want them for a pet? Do you want to show a rabbit? Do you want to raise them for meat? Do you want to raise them for fiber arts Projects? So first you have to decide why you want a rabbit. If you want a rabbit for a pet, then you start to think, ‘Do I like the big rabbits? Do I like the small rabbits?”

You also have to think about diet – rabbits do not live by carrots alone – and shelter. Deb Schmittel has a word of warning for people who want to keep their rabbits in the house.

“I think a lot of people are surprised by how much they chew. Rabbits’ teeth grow continuously and they chew on things to keep their teeth filed, just like you would file your nails.”

So it’s best to think carefully about bringing rabbits into your life, which is something that can be said about any animal. It can be challenging and difficult.

On the other hand, you won’t have to wait in a long line for a dose of cute.