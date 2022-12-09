LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Dairymen’s Association is celebrating 70 years of farm show milkshakes. Now, you can get one at several pop-up events.

The first was on Friday at the West Shore Plaza, where the first 50 people in line got a free milkshake. Officials said that this time of the event can help bring people out to the farm show and promote agriculture.

“We want to support the programs that we do and expand on education to consumers around the state so that consumer knows where their food comes from and that the food they get in the grocery stores comes from a farmer or someplace and we wanna make that connection,” Executive Director for the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association.

For a list of all the pop up events, you can click here.