HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Pennsylvania Farm Show is coming back and with it are nearly 6,000 animals and dozens of animal-related events.

Here is a list of animal event times and locations for the 2024 Farm Show.

Friday, January 5, 2024

9 a.m. — Rabbit Show at the New Holland Arena

9:15 a.m. — Supreme Champion Bred Gilt Selection at the Small/Sale Arena

10 a.m. — Bred Gilt Sale at the Small/Sale Arena at the Equine Arena

4 p.m. — Draft Horse Halter Show; Adult and Youth Riding Show at the Equine Arena

5 p.m. — Sheep and Goat Fitting Clinic at the Small/Sale Arena

7 p.m. — PA High School Rodeo Slack at the New Holland Arena

Saturday, January 6, 2024

8 a.m. Draft Horse Show; Youth Decorating, Showmanship, Cart Classes at the Equine Arena

9 a.m. — Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship at the New Holland Arena

9:30 a.m. — Junior Market Lamb Show at the Small/Sale Arena

10 a.m. — Rabbit/Cavy Youth Showmanship Contest, followed by Rabbit Youth Poster Contest at the East Hall

10 a.m. — Poultry Youth Showmanship Contest at the Crossroads Conference Center

11:30 a.m. — Draft Horse Tandem and Cart Show at the Equine Arena

1 p.m. — Junior Market Goat Show at the Small/Sale Arena

3 p.m. — Equine Barn Open to the Public (until 8 p.m.)

5 p.m. — Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship at the New Holland Arena

6 p.m. — Sheep Herding State Finals Competition at the Equine Arena

Sunday, January 7, 2024

8 a.m. — RING 1: Junior Beef Breeding Show: Hereford, Simmental, SimGenetics, Mainetainer at the Equine Arena

8 a.m. — RING 2: Junior Beef Breeding Show: Angus, Shorthorn, LimGenetics, AOB, AOPB at the Equine Arena

8 a.m. — Junior Market Swine Show, followed by Junior Market Swine Showmanship Contest at the Small/Sale Arena

8 a.m. — Sheep Herding State Finals Competition at the New Holland Arena

10:30 a.m. — Sheep Herding State Finals Competition at the New Holland Arena

12 p.m. — Draft Horse Hitch Show – 6 Horse Hitch and Hitch Classes at the New Holland Arena

12:30 p.m. — Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer Selection, followed by Junior Market Cattle Show and Junior Market Cattle Showmanship Contest at the Equine Arena

5 p.m. — Junior Livestock Showmanship Clinic and Junior Exhibitor Party at the Small/Sale Arena

6 p.m. — Rabbit Judging Presentation at the Main Hall Stage

Monday, January 8, 2024

10 a.m. — Barn Talks with Draft Horses (and their owners!) at the Equine Barn

12 p.m. — Junior Market Goat Showmanship Contest at the Small/Sale Arena

3 p.m. — Open Beef Show Supreme Champion Selection at the Equine Arena

6:30 p.m. — Alpaca Fiber and Fun at the Small/Sale Arena

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

8 a.m. — Alpaca and Llama Show at the Equine Arena

9 a.m. — Mini Horse and Mini Mule Pulling Contest at the New Holland Arena

9:30 a.m. — Sale of Junior Market Animal Champions, followed by Junior Market Animal/Livestock Sale (Rabbits, Swine, Beef, Lambs, Goats) at the Small/Sale Arena

10 a.m. — Rabbit Hopping Demonstration at the Main Hall Stage

10 a.m. — Barn Talks with Draft Horses (and their owners!) at the Equine Barn

12 p.m. — Pony Pulling Contest at the New Holland Arena

2 p.m — Horse Pulling Contest at the New Holland Arena

4:30 p.m. — Draft Horse Hitch Demonstration at the Equine Arena

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

9 a.m. — Horse-Shoeing and Sheep Shearing Demonstration at the New Holland Arena

1 p.m. — Chambersburg South FFA Demonstration – Tacking a Horse at the Lancaster Farming Stage

7 p.m. — Mini Horse Extravaganza at the Equine Arena

Thursday, January 11, 2024

8 a.m. — Junior Dairy Goat Show at the North Wing

8 a.m. — Speed Horse Demonstration at the Equine Arena

9 a.m. — Miss First Frontier Circuit Rodeo Queen Pageant; Horsemanship Demonstrations and Flag Carrying Contest at the New Holland Arena

10 a.m. — Rabbits: Connecting to the Community at the Main Hall Stage

10:30 a.m. — Canine Meet the Breeds Presentation at the Equine Arena

10 a.m. — Mini Horse Extravaganza at the New Holland Arena

12:15 p.m. — Alpaca Presentation at the Main Hall Stage

12:30 p.m. — Barn Talks with Draft Horses (and their owners) at the Equine Barn

1 p.m. — Exceptional Rodeo with Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Contestants at the New Holland Arena

1:30 p.m. — Draft Horse Hitch and Drive and Salute to Veterans at the Equine Arena

2:30 p.m. — Open Breeding Sheep Show: Showdown, Shropshire, Merino, AOB Wool, Natural Colored, Corriedale, following by Supreme Champion selection at the Small/Sale Arena

3 p.m. — Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship Contest at the Equine Arena

7 p.m. — Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo at the New Holland Arena

Friday, January 12, 2024

8 a.m. — Open Breeding Sheep Show: Dorset, Hampshire, AOB Meat, Montadale, Cheviot, Tunis, Suffolk, following by Supreme Champion Selection at the Small/Sale Arena

8 a.m. — Open and Junior Dairy Cattle Show: Ayrshire, Red and White, Guernsey, Milking Shorthorn, Holstein, Brown Swiss and Jersey at the Equine Arena

8 a.m. — Open Dairy Goat Show, followed by Best Doe in Show Selection at the North Wing

12 p.m. — Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration at the New Holland Arena

2:30 p.m. — Celebrity Cow Milking Contest at the Equine Arena

4 p.m. — Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration at the New Holland Arena

5 p.m. — Dairy Goat Best Doe in Show Selection at the North Wing

5:30 p.m. — Junior Breeding Sheep Showmanship Contest at the Small/Sale Arena

7 p.m. — Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo at the New Holland Arena

Saturday, January 13, 2024