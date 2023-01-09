HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm show is open! A farm show visitor favorite is the Calving Corner located at Destination Dairy PA.

The showcase is complete with live births, adorable calves and cows, dairy farm families, and more.

Four Pennsylvania dairy farms will share their story with visitors throughout the 2023 Calving Corner exhibit and demonstrate the dairy birthing process. Cows representing the four farms will give birth on-site during Farm Show.

The Calving Corner also livestreams the exhibit throughout the Farm Show, which you can find by clicking here.

Farms include Cedar Pine Farms owned by Milton, Stacey, and Dylan Rotz of Chambersburg; Zugstead Farm owned by the Zug family of Mifflintown; S&A Kreider and Sons owned by Ellis, Nathan, Nick, Scott, and Herb Kreider and their family of Quarryville; and Furnace Hill Holsteins with Joel Krall and Justin Heistand of Lebanon and Elizabethtown.

New this year, the Destination Dairy Northeast Exhibit Hall will also feature a “Moo U” interactive STEM learning area with hands-on activities for kids of all ages.

On Monday, visitors can find Veterinarian Dr. Jody Kull with an anatomy exhibit, comparing animal bones to human ones and offering an opportunity to see what the inside of a cow looks like.

The Calving Corner is made possible by the Friends of Pennsylvania Farm Show Foundation, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, American Dairy Association North East, Center for Dairy Excellence, Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania, Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement, Allied Milk Producers, Northeast Agriculture Education Foundation, Inc., and additional dairy organizations with support from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Learn more about Destination Dairy PA at the Farm Show in the videos in the playlist at the top of this article.