HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show have an opportunity to take advantage of free services throughout the event.

The PA Farm Show begins with a closed swine judging event on January 5, 2023, and opens to the public on January 6 with the food court.

Here are five things you can get for free at the PA Farm Show according to the PA Farm Show visitor’s guide.

PA Farm Show shuttle services

A free shuttle service is available from all Farm Show-managed off-site parking lots during the event.

Two offsite Farm Show lots offer free shuttle service for the entire event: East of the complex, at Elmerton Ave. and Sycamore Dr.; and directly North at Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) on Wildwood Dr.

Parking is $15 at all PA Farm Show Complex-operated lots and no cash will be accepted.

Visa, Mastercard, credit/debit cards, as well as Visa and Mastercard prepurchased gift cards, will be accepted.

PA Farm Show Admission

Most events and activities at the PA Farm Show are free for those attending. This includes general admission to the event.

According to the PA Farm Show, there are admission charges for the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association shows on Jan. 12, 13, and 14.

Other events that include admission charges include goat cuddling and yoga in the New Holland® Arena Concourse, the Merry-Go-Round in the Main Hall, a fishing experience in the East Hall, and the Butterfly House and kids’ tractor ride in the GIANTExpo Hall.

Wheelchairs

Free manual wheelchairs are available at the PA Farm Show for those needing assistance. Visitors can find the free wheelchairs at the security desk and they’re available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Kid Cuffs

Parents bringing young children can get a free “Kid Cuff” wristband for the PA Farm Show.

The Kid Cuff is a wristband that can help reconnect children and parents in the event they are separated.

Parents can visit Bessie’s Best Changing and Feeding Station in the Cameron Street Lobby,

or one of the information booths throughout the facility to get their free Kid Cuff.

Parents are asked to write their phone number on the inside of the wristband and place it on their child.

Free photo session

Visitors at the PA Farm Show can visit the Barbizon booth in the Main Hall Space located near the butter sculpture to get a free photo session with a professional photographer.