HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania Farm Show draws hundreds of thousands of people to the Midstate, but for the many that won’t be able to make it, well you’re able to stream it!
The Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) will be bringing the farm show from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13 to viewers for the 30th time.
There will be all kinds of events from the farm show, such as rodeos, contests, meetings, and — of course — you’ll get the chance to see all the famous food from Pennsylvania farms.
Below is the streaming schedule on PCN’s website:
Saturday, January 6
|DATE
|TIME
|EVENT
|WHERE TO WATCH
|January 6
|9:00 AM
|PA High School Rodeo Championships I
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 6
|10:00 AM
|Opening Ceremonies
|PCN Select Exclusive
|January 6
|12:00 PM
|Penn Ag Democrats Luncheon
|PCN Select Exclusive
|January 6
|1:00 PM
|PA State Police Drill Team
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 6
|5:00 PM
|PA High School Rodeo Championships II
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 6
|5:00 PM
|Farm Show Fashions
|PCN Select Exclusive
Sunday, January 7
|January 7
|10:30 AM
|Sheep Herding Finals
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 7
|12:30 PM
|Draft Horse Hitched & Feed Scurry
|PA Cable & Streaming
Monday, January 8
|January 8
|10:00 AM
|Honey Extraction, PA State Beekeepers Assoc.
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 8
|11:00 AM
|Sweet Potato Pancakes Cooking Demo
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 8
|12:00 PM
|Butternut Cheese Pie Baking Demo
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 8
|1:00 PM
|Battle of PA Sports Teams (Phillies vs. Hershey)
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 8
|2:00 PM
|Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Strips Cooking Demo
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 8
|3:00 PM
|Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies Baking Demo
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 8
|3:30 PM
|PA Ag Republicans Meeting
|PCN Select Exclusive
|January 8
|4:00 PM
|Grand/Supreme Champion Market Drive
|PCN Select Exclusive
|January 8
|7:00 PM
|Square Dance Contest
|PA Cable & Streaming
Tuesday, January 9
|January 9
|9:00 AM
|Scholarship Awards
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 9
|9:30 AM
|Sale of Champions
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 9
|12:00 PM
|Pony Pull
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 9
|2:00 PM
|Horse Pull
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 9
|6:00 PM
|Celebrity Feed Scurry
|PCN Select Exclusive
Wednesday, January 10
|January 10
|3:00 PM
|Sheep-to-Shaw Contest
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 10
|5:30 PM
|Bid-Calling Contest
|PCN Select Exclusive
|January 10
|6:30 PM
|Shawl Auction
|PA Cable & Streaming
Thursday, January 11
|January 11
|11:00 AM
|PA Maple Syrup Producers
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 11
|11:00 AM
|Mini Horse Extravaganza
|PCN Select Exclusive
|January 11
|12:00 PM
|Pan Seared Lamb Chops Demo
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 11
|1:00 PM
|Army vs. Navy Cook-Off
|PA Cable & Streaming
|January 11
|2:00 PM
|Green Pozole Demo
|PA Cable & Streaming
This year marks the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show which highlights Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry, something that brings in more than $100 billion for the state.