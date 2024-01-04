HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania Farm Show draws hundreds of thousands of people to the Midstate, but for the many that won’t be able to make it, well you’re able to stream it!

The Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) will be bringing the farm show from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13 to viewers for the 30th time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There will be all kinds of events from the farm show, such as rodeos, contests, meetings, and — of course — you’ll get the chance to see all the famous food from Pennsylvania farms.

Below is the streaming schedule on PCN’s website:

Saturday, January 6

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH January 6 9:00 AM PA High School Rodeo Championships I PA Cable & Streaming January 6 10:00 AM Opening Ceremonies PCN Select Exclusive January 6 12:00 PM Penn Ag Democrats Luncheon PCN Select Exclusive January 6 1:00 PM PA State Police Drill Team PA Cable & Streaming January 6 5:00 PM PA High School Rodeo Championships II PA Cable & Streaming January 6 5:00 PM Farm Show Fashions PCN Select Exclusive

Sunday, January 7

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH January 7 10:30 AM Sheep Herding Finals PA Cable & Streaming January 7 12:30 PM Draft Horse Hitched & Feed Scurry PA Cable & Streaming

Monday, January 8

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH January 8 10:00 AM Honey Extraction, PA State Beekeepers Assoc. PA Cable & Streaming January 8 11:00 AM Sweet Potato Pancakes Cooking Demo PA Cable & Streaming January 8 12:00 PM Butternut Cheese Pie Baking Demo PA Cable & Streaming January 8 1:00 PM Battle of PA Sports Teams (Phillies vs. Hershey) PA Cable & Streaming January 8 2:00 PM Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Strips Cooking Demo PA Cable & Streaming January 8 3:00 PM Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies Baking Demo PA Cable & Streaming January 8 3:30 PM PA Ag Republicans Meeting PCN Select Exclusive January 8 4:00 PM Grand/Supreme Champion Market Drive PCN Select Exclusive January 8 7:00 PM Square Dance Contest PA Cable & Streaming

Tuesday, January 9

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH January 9 9:00 AM Scholarship Awards PA Cable & Streaming January 9 9:30 AM Sale of Champions PA Cable & Streaming January 9 12:00 PM Pony Pull PA Cable & Streaming January 9 2:00 PM Horse Pull PA Cable & Streaming January 9 6:00 PM Celebrity Feed Scurry PCN Select Exclusive

Wednesday, January 10

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH January 10 3:00 PM Sheep-to-Shaw Contest PA Cable & Streaming January 10 5:30 PM Bid-Calling Contest PCN Select Exclusive January 10 6:30 PM Shawl Auction PA Cable & Streaming

Thursday, January 11

DATE TIME EVENT WHERE TO WATCH January 11 11:00 AM PA Maple Syrup Producers PA Cable & Streaming January 11 11:00 AM Mini Horse Extravaganza PCN Select Exclusive January 11 12:00 PM Pan Seared Lamb Chops Demo PA Cable & Streaming January 11 1:00 PM Army vs. Navy Cook-Off PA Cable & Streaming January 11 2:00 PM Green Pozole Demo PA Cable & Streaming

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This year marks the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show which highlights Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry, something that brings in more than $100 billion for the state.