HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The Pennsylvania Farm Show draws hundreds of thousands of people to the Midstate, but for the many that won’t be able to make it, well you’re able to stream it!

The Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) will be bringing the farm show from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13 to viewers for the 30th time.

There will be all kinds of events from the farm show, such as rodeos, contests, meetings, and — of course — you’ll get the chance to see all the famous food from Pennsylvania farms.

Below is the streaming schedule on PCN’s website:

Saturday, January 6

DATETIMEEVENTWHERE TO WATCH
January 69:00 AMPA High School Rodeo Championships IPA Cable & Streaming
January 610:00 AMOpening CeremoniesPCN Select Exclusive
January 612:00 PMPenn Ag Democrats LuncheonPCN Select Exclusive
January 61:00 PMPA State Police Drill TeamPA Cable & Streaming
January 65:00 PMPA High School Rodeo Championships IIPA Cable & Streaming
January 65:00 PMFarm Show FashionsPCN Select Exclusive

Sunday, January 7

January 710:30 AMSheep Herding FinalsPA Cable & Streaming
January 712:30 PMDraft Horse Hitched & Feed ScurryPA Cable & Streaming

Monday, January 8

January 810:00 AMHoney Extraction, PA State Beekeepers Assoc.PA Cable & Streaming
January 811:00 AMSweet Potato Pancakes Cooking DemoPA Cable & Streaming
January 812:00 PMButternut Cheese Pie Baking DemoPA Cable & Streaming
January 81:00 PMBattle of PA Sports Teams (Phillies vs. Hershey)PA Cable & Streaming
January 82:00 PMPretzel-Crusted Chicken Strips Cooking DemoPA Cable & Streaming
January 83:00 PMOatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies Baking DemoPA Cable & Streaming
January 83:30 PMPA Ag Republicans MeetingPCN Select Exclusive
January 84:00 PMGrand/Supreme Champion Market DrivePCN Select Exclusive
January 87:00 PMSquare Dance ContestPA Cable & Streaming

Tuesday, January 9

January 99:00 AMScholarship AwardsPA Cable & Streaming
January 99:30 AMSale of ChampionsPA Cable & Streaming
January 912:00 PMPony PullPA Cable & Streaming
January 92:00 PMHorse PullPA Cable & Streaming
January 96:00 PMCelebrity Feed ScurryPCN Select Exclusive

Wednesday, January 10

January 103:00 PMSheep-to-Shaw ContestPA Cable & Streaming
January 105:30 PMBid-Calling ContestPCN Select Exclusive
January 106:30 PMShawl AuctionPA Cable & Streaming

Thursday, January 11

January 1111:00 AMPA Maple Syrup ProducersPA Cable & Streaming
January 1111:00 AMMini Horse ExtravaganzaPCN Select Exclusive
January 1112:00 PMPan Seared Lamb Chops DemoPA Cable & Streaming
January 111:00 PMArmy vs. Navy Cook-OffPA Cable & Streaming
January 112:00 PMGreen Pozole DemoPA Cable & Streaming

This year marks the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show which highlights Pennsylvania’s agricultural industry, something that brings in more than $100 billion for the state.