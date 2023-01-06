HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show opens for its first public events in the Food Court on Friday, Jan. 6.
The food court is the first and only public event open on Friday with competitive events remaining closed to the public until Saturday.
|Dates
|Competitive Events
|Commercial Events
|Food Court
|Jan. 6
|CLOSED TO PUBLIC
|CLOSED TO PUBLIC
|12-9 p.m. (free parking)
|Jan. 7
|8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|Jan. 8
|8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Jan. 9-13
|8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|Jan. 14
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
While not open to the public, several events will be underway throughout the Farm Show Complex.
Here’s a look at what’s on the schedule for Jan. 6, 2023, at the PA Farm Show.
- 8:00 a.m.: RING 1: Open Beef – Simmental, SimGenetics – Equine Arena
- 8:00 a.m.: RING 2: Open Beef – Main-Anjou, Maintainer, AOB – Equine Arena
- 9:00 a.m: Rabbit Show Judging – New Holland Arena
- 9:00 a.m: Bred Gilt Sale – Small/Sale Arena
- 9:15 a.m.: Supreme Champion Bred Gilt – Small/Sale Arena
- 10:00 a.m.: Swine Sale – Small/Sale Arena
- 12:00 p.m.: Food Court Opens – GIANT EXPO HALL
- 2:30 p.m.: Fleeces Judged – Main Hall
- 4:00 p.m.: Draft Horse Halter Classes; Adult and Youth Riding Classes – Equine Arena
- 5:00 p.m.: Sheep and Goat Clinic – Small/Sale Arena
- 7:00 p.m.: PA High School Rodeo Slack – New Holland Arena
abc27 has full coverage of the PA Farm Show on our website. There you can find a complete schedule of events for the week-long festivities, a look at what’s new and free this year, a menu from the food court, and a complete list of animal events you can enjoy.
Follow abc27 for more from the PA Farm Show on social media as well.