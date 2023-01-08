HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) —The PA farm show is in full swing, and events on Sunday, Jan. 8 will have plenty of things to do for visitors at the farm show.

Below is a chart of the events planned for the rest of the week.

Dates Competitive Events Commercial Events Food Court Jan. 8 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Jan. 9-13 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Jan. 14 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Here’s a look at what’s on the schedule for Jan. 8, 2023, at the PA Farm Show.

8:00 a.m.: RING 1: Junior Beef Breeding; Hereford, Simmental, Main-Anjou, MaineTainer -Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: RING 2: Junior Beef Breeding; Angus, Shorthorn, Limousin, AOB – Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer, Junior Beef Showmanship – Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: Junior Market Swine Competition, Junior Swine Showmanship – Small/Sale Arena

9:30 a.m.: Cowboy Church – New Holland Arena

9:30 a.m.: Incredible Angel Food Cake Contes – Main Hall

10:30 a.m.: Sheep Herding State Finals Competition – New Holland Arena

11:00 a.m.: Advanced Agricultural Mental Wellbeing: Partnership between Agrisafe and PA State Dept. of Ag., Allison Maloney- Lancaster Farming Stage

12:00 p.m.: Draft Horse Hitch Competition – 6 Horse Hitch and other Hitch Classes – New Holland Arena

12:00 p.m.: Angel Food Cake Contest – Main Hall Stage

1:30 p.m.: Rain Barrel Demonstration, The Pennsylvania State University – Lancaster Farming Stage

2:00 p.m.: Junior Market Cattle Show, Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer, Junior Beef Showmanship – Equine Arena

3:00 p.m.: Advanced Agricultural Mental Wellbeing: Partnership between Agrisafe

and PA State Dept. of Ag., Allison Maloney – Lancaster Farming Stage

4:00 p.m: Jelly/Jam Bar Contest – Main Hall Stage

4:30 p.m.: Suicide Prevention Education, The Pennsylvania State University – Lancaster Farming Stage

6:00 p.m.: Showmanship Clinic & Junior Exhibitor Party – Small/Sale Arena

6:00 p.m.: Innocent Sin Musical Entertainment – Lancaster Farming Stage

7:00 p.m.: Ag Trivia! – Main Hall Stage

abc27 has full coverage of the PA Farm Show on our website. There you can find a complete schedule of events for the week-long festivities, a look at what’s new and free this year, a menu from the food court, and a complete list of animal events you can enjoy.

Follow abc27 for more from the PA Farm Show on social media as well.