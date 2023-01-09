HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show is in full swing, and events on Monday, Jan. 9, will create plenty of things to do for visitors at the Farm Show.

Below is a chart of the hours for events planned for the rest of the week.

Dates Competitive Events Commercial Events Food Court Jan. 9-13 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Jan. 14 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Here’s a look at what’s on the schedule for Jan. 9, 2023, at the PA Farm Show.

8:00 a.m.: RING 1: Open Beef – Angus, Limousin – Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: RING 2: Open Beef – Hereford, Shorthorn – Equine Arena

8:00 a.m.: Junior Market Goat Competition – followed by Junior Goat Showmanship – Small/Sale Arena

8:00 a.m.: PA State FFA Assn. Convention set-up – New Holland Arena

9:00 a.m.: How to properly give your dog a bath and clip their nails, Battlefield FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

9:00 a.m.: Rise and Shine Farm Show! – Main Hall Stage

9:30 a.m.: It’s Jelly Time, Brothersvalley FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

10 a.m.: Barn talks with Draft Horses – EB

10 a.m.: Ag-Gregate for Rookies, Brothersvalley FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

10 a.m.: The History of the Modern Broom – Main Hall Stage

10:30 a.m.: Oh Honey, I’m Home, Brothersvalley FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

11:00 a.m.: Blue Ribbon Patriotism, Mary Klaus, Author and Historian – Lancaster Farming Stage

11:00 a.m.: Sarah Forry and Daisy – Main Hall Stage

11:30 a.m.: Front Fruit to Fridge, Laurel FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

12:00 p.m: Homemade is worth the trade – Dairy at Home, Mifflinburg FFA – Lancaster Farming Stage

1:00 p.m.: Cultivating a Healthy Mind; Mental Wellness for Youth, Partnership between

Agrisafe and Pennsylvania State Department of Agriculture, Allison Maloney – Lancaster Farming Stage

2:00 p.m.: Pennsylvania State FFA Association Mid-Winter Convention – New Holland Arena

2:00 p.m.: AgrAbility PA: Farming with a Disability – Modify Your Practices, Not Your Dreams, Kendra Martin – Lancaster Farming Stage

3:00 p.m.: Beef Cattle Supreme Champion – Equine Arena

3:00 p.m.: Cultivating a Healthy Mind; Mental Wellness for Youth, Partnership between

Agrisafe and Pennsylvania State Department of Agriculture, Allison Maloney – Lancaster Farming Stage

3:00 p.m.: Fleece to Shawl Demonstration – Main Hall Stage

4:00 p.m.: Grand Champion Market Drive, Supreme Champion Market Showmanship – Equine Arena

4:00 p.m.Devon Beck Musical Entertainment – Lancaster Farming Stage

5:00 p.m.: Ag Trivia! – Main Hall Stage

6:30 p.m.: Alpaca Fiber and Fun – Small/Sale Arena

6:30 p.m.: Painted Spring Alpaca Farm Presentation with a Live Alpaca! – Main Hall Stage

6:45 p.m.: Square Dance Parade – New Holland Arena

7:00 p.m.: Square Dance Competition – New Holland Arena

