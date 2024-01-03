(WHTM) – The 2024 PA Farm Show begins this week in Harrisburg with thousands expected to visit the Farm Show Complex.

The first public events begin on Friday, January 5 with the opening of the PA Preferred Food Court located in the GIANT Expo Hall and Food Court Annex in the Main Hall.

The first competitive and commercial events open to the public begin on Saturday, January 6.

Dates Competitive Events Commercial Events Food Court Jan. 5 CLOSED TO PUBLIC CLOSED TO PUBLIC 12-9 p.m. (free parking) Jan. 6 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Jan. 7 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Jan. 8-12 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Jan. 13 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Information is courtesy of the 2023 PA Farm Show Visitors Guide. Times, dates, and locations are subject to change and updated information can be found on the PA Farm Show website.

Friday, January 5, 2023 10 a.m. Bred Gilt Sale (Small/Sale Arena)

Saturday, January 6

8 a.m.

Draft Horse Show; Youth Decorating, Showmanship, Cart Classes (Equine Arena)

Youth Poultry Poster Contest; Youth Poultry Scrapbook Contest (East Hall)

Junior Beef Fitting Contest (NW)

9 a.m.

Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship (New Holland Arena)

Poultry Photo Judging (East Hall)

Agriculture Marketing Competition Awards Ceremony – (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Main Hall Stage)

9:30 a.m.

Junior Market Lamb Show (Small/Sale Arena)

10 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies with Secretary Russell Redding (Main Hall)

Rabbit/Cavy Youth Showmanship Contest, Rabbit Youth Poster Contest EH (East Hall)

Poultry Youth Showmanship Contest (PA Preferred Culinary Connection Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

11:30 a.m.

Draft Horse Tandem and Cart Show (Equine Arena)

12:00 p.m.

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

1:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police Drill Team Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

Junior Market Goat Show (Small/Sale Arena)

2:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies & Bar Contest (Main Hall Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

3:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Cowboy and Cowgirl Meet and Greet (New Holland Arena)

Equine Barn open to the Public until 8 p.m. (Equine Barn)

4:00 p.m.

Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest (Mail Hall Stage)

5:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship (New Holland Arena)

Farm Show Fashions with a Flair Contest (PA Preferred Banquet Hall)

Sought Out City Musical Entertainment (Lancaster Farming Stage)

6:00 p.m.

Wine Competition Awards Ceremony (Mail Hall Stage)

Sheep Herding State Finals Competition (Equine Arena)

Junior Market Swine Fitting Contest (Small/Sale Arena)

6:30 p.m.

Beer Competition Awards Ceremony (Main Hall Stage)

7:00 p.m.

Cheese Competition Awards Ceremony (Mail Hall Stage)

7:30 p.m.

Cider Competition Awards Ceremony (Main Hall Stage)

Sunday, January 7

8 a.m.

RING 1: Junior Beef Breeding Show: Hereford, Simmental, SimGenetics, Maintainer (Equine Arena)

RING 2: Junior Beef Breeding Show: Angus, Shorthorn, LimGenetics, AOB, AOPB (Equine Arena)

Junior Market Swine Show, Junior Market Swine Showmanship Contest (Small/Sale Arena)

Sheep Herding State Finals Competition (New Holland Arena)

9 a.m.

PA State Grange Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

Junior Market Lamb and Goat Fitting Contest (NW)

9:30 a.m.

Cowboy Church on Horseback (New Holland Arena)

10 a.m.

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

10:30 a.m.

Sheep Herding State Finals Competition (New Holland Arena)

12 p.m.

Angel Food Cake Contest (Main Hall Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

12:30 p.m.

Draft Horse Hitch Show – 6 Horse Hitch and Hitch Classes (New Holland Arena)

2:00 p.m.

Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer Selection, Hunior Market Cattle Show and Junior Market Cattle Showmanship Contest (Equine Arena)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

4:00 p.m.

Rabbit Judging Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

4:15 p.m.

Connecting Communities and Opportunities: Discussion of Equity in the Food System (PA Preferred Banquet Hall)

5:00 p.m.

Ag Trivia (Main Hall Stage)

Super Hero Meet and Greet (Lancaster Farming Stage)

6:00 p.m.

Junior Livestock Showmanship Clinic and Junior Exhibitor Party (Small/Sale Arena)

How to keep your equine athletes’ legs safe with Farm Show Jr. Committee Member Sarah Firestone (Main Hall Stage)

6:30 p.m.

Robbie to the Rescue! book reading (Main Hall Stage)

Ashley Stine and Tracy Bottigilia Musical Entertainment (Lancaster Farming Stage)

7:30 p.m.

Meat quality and marbling with Farm Show Jr. Committee Member Benjamin Torrey (Main Hall Stage)

Monday, January 8

8:00 a.m.

RING 1: Open Beef Show: Angus, LimGenetics (Equine Arena)

RING 2: Open Beef Show: Hereford, Shorthorn (Equine Arena)

Junior Market Lamb Showmanship Contest (Small/Sale Arena)

8:30 a.m.

Battlefield FFA Demonstration – How to properly construct a raised garden bed and plant marigolds (Lancaster Farming Stage)

9:00 a.m.

Laurel FFA Demonstration – Top Notch; Animal Identification (Lancaster Farming Stage)

9:15 a.m.

Potatoes! All about the Spud Presentation (Main Hall stage)

9:30 a.m.

Laurel FFA Demonstration – How to saddle and tack a horse (Lancaster Farming Stage)

10 a.m.

Barn Talks with Draft Horses and their owners (Equine Barn)

PA Farm Link Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

Blackhawk FFA Demonstration -Speeding Up Seeding (Lancaster Farming Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

10:30 a.m.

Mifflinburg FFA Demonstration – Flower Arranging (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:00 a.m.

Mullet Contest Sign-Up and Check In (Main Hall Stage)

Franklin County CTC Demonstration – Hydroponics (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania’s Perfect Mullet Contest (Main Hall Stage)

12:00 p.m.

Junior Market Goat Showmanship Contest (Small/Sale Arena)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

1:00 p.m.

PA Department of Ag – Systems Approach to Nursery Certification (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:15 p.m.

Liam’s Luck Wood Craft Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

1:30 p.m.

PA Department of Ag – Entomology; Different Traps and why we are looking for certain bugs (Lancaster Farming Stage)

2:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania State FFA Association Mid-Winter Convention (New Holland Arena)

PA Department of Ag – Entomology; Different Traps and why we are looking for certain bugs (Lancaster Farming Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

3:00 p.m.

Open beef Show Supreme Champion Selection (Equine Arena)

Blue Mountain Farms Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

3:30 p.m.

PA Department of Ag – Spotted Lantern Fly Dog Detection (Lancaster Farming Stage)

4:00 p.m.

Grand Champion Junior Market Drive, Junior Market Supreme Showmanship Contest (Equine Arena)

Daily Dose of Pennsylvania Dutch: PA Dutch Groundhog Day Traditions (Main Hall Stage)

5:00 p.m.

Country Artist Devon Beck (Lancaster Farm Show)

5:30 p.m.

Jelly/Jam Bar Contest (Main Hall Stage)

6:30 p.m.

Alpaca Fiber and Fun (Small/Sale Arena)

6:45 p.m.

Square Dance Parade (New Holland Arena)

7:00 p.m.

Square Dance Competition (New Holland Arena)

Carnation Color Craze with Farm Show Junior Committee Member Caleb Wright (Main Hall Stage)

County Artist Christian Yeager (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Tuesday, January 9

7:00 a.m.

Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation Breakfast (Banquet Hall)

8:00 a.m.

Alpaca and Llama Show (Equine Arena)

8:30 a.m.

Mohawk FFA Demonstration – Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Lancaster Farming Stage)

9:00 a.m.

Mini Horse and Mini Mule Pulling Contest (New Holland Arena)

Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation Awards Presentation (Small/Sale Arena)

4-H Potato Grading and Identification Contest (Keystone Conference Center)

Moniteau FFA Demonstration – How to avoid farm hazards (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Strength of egg shells presentation with Farm Show Jr. Committee member Erica Teagarden (Main Hall Stage)

9:30 a.m.

Sale of Junior Market Animal Champions, followed by Junior Market Animal/Livestock Sale (Small/Sale Arena)

Moniteau FFA Demonstration – It Is Knot That Hard (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Hydroponics Farming Presentation with Farm Show Jr. Committee member Justin Rosenberger (Main Hall Stage)

10:00 a.m.

Rabbit Hopping Demonstration (Main Hall Stage)

Barn Talk with Draft Horses (Equine Barn)

Moniteau FFA Demonstration – Grain Bin Safety (Lancaster Farming Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

10:30 a.m.

Big Spring FFA Demonstration – Spotting a Nuisance (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:00 a.m.

Daily Dose of Pennsylvania Dutch – Kutztown Folk Festival (Main Hall Stage)

Somerset FFA Demonstration – Wreath Making (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:30 a.m.

Somerset FFA Demonstration – Making Apple Cider (Lancaster Farming Stage)

12:00 p.m.

Pony Pulling Contest (New Holland Arena)

Grow Nuts Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

Wilmington FFA Demonstration – Area 1: All Cooped up (Lancaster Farming Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

12:30 p.m.

Wilmington FFA Demonstration – Area 2: All Fed up (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:15 p.m.

Liam’s Luck Wood Craft Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

2:00 p.m.

Horse Pulling Contest (New Holland Arena)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

2:50 p.m.

The World of Lavender Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

4:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania’s Greatest Whoopie Pie/Gob Contest (Main Hall Stage)

4:30 p.m

Draft Horse Hitch Demonstration (Equine Arena)

5:00 p.m.

Angorapalooza, followed by shawl auction (Small/Sale Arena)

6:00 p.m.

Friends of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Foundation’s Celebrity Feed Scurry and Youth Stick Horse Race (Equine Arena)

Canine Spectacular, Lucky the Spotted Lantern Fly Detection Dog, AKC Meet the Breeds, Dog Snuggling (New Holland Arena)

Country artist Devon Beck (Lancaster Farming Stage)

6:30 p.m.

Robbie to the Rescue! book reading (Main Hall Stage)

7:00 p.m.

Bonnie Kip School of Baton and Dance Entertainment (Lancaster Farming Stage)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10

8:00 a.m.

Horsepower! Antique Tractor Display opens (Equine Arena)

Hose Show Pitching Contest and Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

8:30 a.m.

Cumberland Valley FFA Demonstration – What’s the Buzz About Pollinators (Lancaster Farming Stage)

9:00 a.m.

Tractor Games (Equine Arena)

Cumberland Valley FFA Demonstration – Maple Processing and Grading (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Horse-Shoeing and Sheep Shearing Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

Public Speaking Presentation with Farm Show Jr. Committee member Chloe Bomgardner (Main Hall Stage)

9:30 a.m.

Children’s Pedal Pull Registration Opens (Equine Arena)

Greenwood FFA Demonstration – Archery Hunting Safety (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Conservation Through the Average Outdoorsman Presentation with

Farm Show Jr. Committee member Nathaniel Turner (Main Hall Stage)

10:00 a.m.

Youth Fleece to Shawl Contest (Small/Sale Arena)

Greenwood FFA Demonstration – Catching That Bug (Lancaster Farming Stage)

PA Youth Programs Presentation with Farm Show Jr. Committee

members Hannah Uhlman and Ryleigh Libell

members Hannah Uhlman and Ryleigh Libell The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

Building your Brand with Agriculture Future of America

Presentation with Farm Show Jr. Committee member Olivia Kaltenbach (Main Hall Stage)

10:30 a.m.

Children’s Pedal Pulls (Equine Arena)

Chambersburg FFA Demonstration – Herd Management (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Bee In the Know Presentation with Farm Show Jr. Committee Member Abigail O’Shell (Main Hall Stage)

11:00 a.m.

Wines of Pennsylvania Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

Children’s Stick Horse Races (Equine Arena)

Ag Olympics (New Holland Arena)

Chambersburg North FFA Demonstration – Christmas Centerpiece (Lancaster Farming Stage)

12:00 p.m.

Tractor Square Dance (Equine Arena)

Chambersburg South FFA Demonstration – Fish Tank Demonstration (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Tiny Talk: ROAR! All About Dinos with Liam (Main Hall Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

12:30 p.m.

Chambersburg South FFA Demonstration – Making a Flower Arrangement (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:00 p.m.

Parade of Tractor Power (Equine Arena)

Children’s Pedal Pull Registration Opens (Equine Arena)

Chambersburg South FFA Demonstration – Tacking a Horse (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:30 p.m.

Chambersburg South FFA Demonstration – Caring for Pets (Lancaster Farming Stage)

2:00 p.m.

Children’s Pedal Pulls and Stick Horse Races (Equine Arena)

How Does Your Veggie Garden Grow? Wes Garber (Main Hall Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

2:30 p.m.

Tractor Games (Equine Arena)

3:00 p.m.

Sheep to Shawl Contest (Small/Sales Arena)

Tree Grafting Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

3:30 p.m.

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

4:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Presentation and Make and Take (Main Hall Stage)

4:15 p.m.

Tractor Square Dance (Equine Arena)

4:30 p.m.

New Holland Arena Closes for general public, reopens for concert ticket holders

5:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania State University Master Gardener’s Presentations (Lancaster Farming Stage)

5:30 p.m.

Bid Calling Contest (Banquet Hall)

Daily Dose of Pennsylvania Dutch: Dave Kline (Main Hall Stage)

Speed Horse Demonstration (Equine Arena)

6:00 p.m.

Farm Show Concert with headliner Alex Miller (New Holland Arena)

6:30 p.m.

Sheep to Shawl and Youth Fleece to Shawl Auction (Small/Sale Arena)

7:00 p.m.

Mini Horse Extravaganza (Equine Arena)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

8:00 a.m.

Junior Dairy Goat Show, followed by Junior Meat Goat Showmanship Contest (NW)

Speed Horse Demonstration (Equine Arena)

9:00 a.m.

Miss First Frontier Circuit Rodeo Queen Pageant; Horsemanship Demonstrations and Flag Carrying Contest (New Holland Arena)

Vegetable Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

9:30 a.m.

Farm Show Junior Committee Interview with State Veterinarians: Vet Shortage (Lancaster Farming Stage)

10:00 a.m.

Rabbits: Connecting to the Community (Main Hall Stage)

Farm Show Junior Committee Interview with State Veterinarians: Vet Shortage (Lancaster Farming Stage)s

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

10:30 a.m.

Canine Spectacular, Lucky the Spotted Lantern Fly Detection Dog, AKC Meet the Breeds, Dog Snuggling (Equine Arena)

Pennsylvania Department of Ag – Animal Health Presentation (Lancaster Farming Stage)

11:00 a.m.

How to give a proper tea party – Mary Klaus (Main Hall Stage)

Celebrity Honey Extraction Contest (Small/Sales Arena)

Mini Horse Extravaganza (New Holland Arena)

Pennsylvania Department of Ag – Animal Health Presentation (Lancaster Farming Stage)

12:00 p.m.

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

12:15 p.m.

Alpaca Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

12:30 p.m.

Barn Talks with Draft Horses (and their owners) (Equine Barn)

Ag Works Presentation – Tissue Culture from Lab to Field (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:00 p.m.

Exceptional Rodeo with Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Contestants (New Holland Arena)

How Does Your Veggie Garden Grow – Wes Barber (Main Hall Stage)

Ag Works Presentation – Aquaponics Production…Not Just Lettuce! (Lancaster Farming Stage)

1:30 p.m.

Draft Horse Hitch and Drive and Salute to Veterans (Equine Arena)

2:00 p.m.

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

2:15 p.m.

Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Presentation and Make and Take (Main Hall Stage)

2:30 p.m.

Open Breeding Sheep Show: Showdown, Shropshire, Merino, AOB Wool, Natural Colored, Corriedale, followed by Supreme Champion selection (Small/Sale Arena)

3:00 p.m.

Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship Contest (Equine Arena)

3:30 p.m.

Daily Dose of Pennsylvania Dutch – PA Dutch Music and Humor, Keith Brintzenhoff (Main Hall Stage)

Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship Contest (Equine Arena)

5:00 p.m.

Fiber Club Demonstration (Main Hall Stage)

New Holland Arena Closes for general public, reopens for rodeo ticket holders

6:00 p.m.

Junior Meat Breeding Goat Supreme Champion Selection (NW)

Truck and Tractor Pull Demonstration (Equine Arena)

7:00 p.m.

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo (New Holland Arena)

Friday, January 12

8:00 a.m.

Open Breeding Sheep Show: Dorset, Hampshire, AOB Meat, Montadale, Cheviot, Tunis, Suffolk, followed by Supreme Champion Selection (Small/Sale Arena)

Dairy Cattle Show: Ayrshire, Red and White, Guernsey, Milking Shorthorn, Jersey, Brown Swiss (Equine Arena)

Open Dairy Goat Show, followed by Best Doe in Show Selection (NW)

9:30 a.m.

Century Farm Awards Presentations (Lancaster Farming Stage)

10:00 a.m.

Bluebird Society Make and Take – Building a Birdhouse (Main Hall Stage)

Hanging with Andy Seiler and Keith Isley (New Holland Arena)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

12:00 p.m.

Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

12:15 p.m.

Daily Dose of Pennsylvania Dutch – All About the Schwenkfelder Museum (Main Hall Stage)

1:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania Wine and Cheese Pairings (Main Hall Stage)

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Queen Meet and Greet (New Holland Arena)

2:00 p.m.

Supreme Champion of Dairy Breeds Selection (Equine Arena)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

2:30 p.m.

Celebrity Cow Milking Contest (Equine Arena)

Pennsylvania Department of Ag – Animal Health Presentation (Lancaster Farming Stage)

3:00 p.m.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Contest (Main Hall Stage)

Junior Breeding Showmanship Clinic and Exhibitor Party (Small/Sale Arena)

4:00 p.m.

Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

5:00 p.m.

Ag Trivia (Main Hall Stage)

Lumberjack Demonstration and Competition (Equine Arena)

New Holland Arena Closes for general public, reopens for Rodeo ticket holders

Dreamer’s Productions dancing and singing Entertainment (Lancaster Farming Stage)

5:30 p.m.

Dairy Goat Best Doe in Show Selection (NW)

Junior Breeding Sheep Showmanship Contest (Small/Sale Arena)

7:00 p.m.

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals rodeo (New Holland Arena)

Saturday, January 13

8:00 a.m.

Junior Meat Breeding Goat Showmanship Contest, followed by Open Boer Goat Show (NW)

Open and Junior Breeding Sheep Show (Small/Sale Arena)

Children’s Rodeo (New Holland Arena)

Antique Tractor Restoration Presentations (Equine Arena)

9:00 a.m.

Farm Class Horse Pulling Demonstration (Equine Arena)

Canine Spectacular, Lucky the Spotted Lantern Fly Detection Dog, AKC Meet the Breeds, Dog Snuggling (New Holland Arena)

10:00 a.m.

PA Farm Show Junior Committee Auction Preview (Main Hall Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

11:00 a.m.

PA Farm Show Junior Committee Auction (Main Hall Stage)

11:30 a.m.

Cumberland County Drill Team Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

Draft Horse Hitch and Drive Demonstration (Equine Arena)

12:00 p.m.

Sought Out City Musical Entertainment (Lancaster Farming Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

1:30 p.m.

New Holland Arena Closes for general public, reopens for rodeo ticket holders

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

2:15 p.m.

Rabbits – Connecting to the Community (Main Hall Stage)

2:30 p.m.

Junior Breeding Master Showmanship Contest (Equine Arena)

3:00 p.m.

FFA Antique Tractor Restoration Awards Ceremony (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals rodeo (New Holland Arena)

*Event times and locations are subject to change