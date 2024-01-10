HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The butterfly farm in Newcastle, Pennsylvania, Wish Upon a Butterfly, provided a butterfly room at the Farm Show where children and adults could interact with their butterflies.

“They can dip their finer in a juice (and) put their fingers in front of the two front legs of the butterfly,” said Joelene Bingham. “It’ll crawl up onto their fingers and drink the juice so the kids get to experience butterflies firsthand.”

Walking into the butterfly enclosure you are greeted by the fluttering of delicate wings, an array of colors and the laughter of children echoing off the tent as a butterfly perches on their noses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Besides the other-worldly oasis, Wish Upon a Butterfly also has an educational tent set up for visitors to learn about butterfly conservation, the butterfly lifecycle and more.

Kids are encouraged to play with the microscope where they can view different parts of the butterfly up close.

“We have a whole banner dedicated towards the conservation of butterflies,” Bingham said. “Just promoting that people would not use pesticides, not use herbicides, plant native plants, plant the host plants for the butterflies to lay eggs on. . . (and) plant the nectar plants that would help attract butterflies.”

Wish Upon a Butterfly, which is owned by Bingham’s mother Jodi Hopper, raises butterflies year-round and ships them around the country. Their butterflies are used for release events at fundraisers, funerals and weddings and for exhibits at zoos and botanical gardens.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We will ship anywhere from 500 to 3,000 or more a week,” Bingham said.

Wish Upon a Butterfly has a flight house and climate-controlled rooms that they use for breeding butterflies. They give the butterflies the best plants for them in their enclosure. For example, monarch butterflies are given milkweed and swallowtails are provided with parsley because these are the plants they will lay eggs on.

They collect the eggs and hatch them into caterpillars. They feed the caterpillars multiple times a day for two to three weeks. Then the caterpillars go to the top of the cage and for them chrysalis.

“From there we put those into a new cage (where) they’ll emerge as butterflies,” Bingham said.

Wish Upon a Butterfly also grows almost all of their caterpillars and butterflies food themselves.

At their station at the Farm Show, they are also collecting donations for the Association of Butterflies. The Association of Butterflies gives mini-grants to multiple organizations that help with butterfly conservation. All of the money collected from these Farm Show donations will go towards those grants.