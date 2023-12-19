HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As we moo-ve closer to the start of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association has announced its array of 2024 activities and partnerships, including free milkshake opportunities.

The Calving Corner, a visitor favorite, is returning this year with interactive, family-friendly learning activities. The corner will feature live births, calves and cows, dairy farm families and more.

The association will also be hosting “Moo-U,” at the Northeast Exhibit Hall, where kids of all ages will be able to participate in hand-on STEM learning activities.

There, veterinarians Dr. Jody Kull, Dr. Adrian Barragan, as well as other educators from the Dairy Excellence Foundation, Whitaker Center for the Arts and Sciences, PA Beef Council and REACH Cyber Academy will be leading activities all week long.

The Northeast Hall will also be home to “Destination Dairy Educational Learning Space,” where visitors will be able to meet Dairy Princesses from across the state and learn more about Pennsylvania’s dairy industry.

“At Destination Dairy and The Calving Corner, our dairy farmers really love welcoming children, families and individuals of all ages to experience an up-close look at farm life and help answer questions about our animals, farming, where milk comes from and about our world-class dairy industry. We are grateful to our farmers and to all who support us and our philanthropic projects,” PA Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith said in an announcement about the events.

Photo Courtesy Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association

More, on each day of the Farm Show, excluding military day, the association will be partnering with The GIANT Company will give out coupon for a free milkshake to 100 fans. The coupons will be for the associations’ new salted caramel milkshake, which honors The GIANT Company’s 100th anniversary.

“It’s thrilling to team up with GIANT to celebrate their 100th anniversary with our new delicious signature Salted Caramel flavor. We appreciate their extraordinary support of our Agriculture industry and of our dairy farmers, and for offering 100 fans FREE milkshakes daily throughout Farm Show,” Smith said.

More information about coupon distributions and located will be available on the PA Dairymen’s Association website, closer to the event.

On January 11, active military members and veterans will have a chance to claim free milkshake for PA Dairymen’s Military Day, sponsored by Renewal by Andersen.

Photo Courtesy Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association

“We are also proud to again team up with our friends at Renewal by Andersen of Central PA. This year, we will join forces on Military Day to honor our courageous veterans and active military with a free milkshake as a small token of our appreciation. We are blessed to have generous support to help spread additional joy to attendees, thanks to wonderful businesses, like GIANT and Renewal. We are excited to see our military friends, veterans and all of our devoted milkshake and Farm Show fans,” Smith said.

In addition to milkshakes, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association will also be selling mozzarella cheese cubes, grilled cheese and ice cream at the Farm Show. All proceeds will go to the Association’s philanthropic work.