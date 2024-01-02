HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, January 11 will be military veterans and family day at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
The popular Army-Navy cookoff will return to the PA Preferred Culinary Connection stage at 1:00 p.m.
Chefs from all branches of the military as well as farmer-veterans will also be featured throughout the day.
Additionally, there will also be various special discounts available for active military members and veterans who show a military ID on that day.
These discounts include:
- Bouncing Goat Soap Co – 20% discount
- Twin Bridge Campground, Inc – 10% off nightly campsite rate
- Wow Fudge, LCC dba Chocolate Moonshine – $5.00 quarter slice of fudge
- CASALINGO FOODS – 15% discount
- The Spice Man – 10% discount
- BAD BOY MOWERS, LLC – Up to 25% off MSRP
- The Rustic Horse – 10% discount
- EZ2C Targets – 10% discount
- Carters Massage – 10% discount
- Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) – 50% off Annual PCN Select Subscription
- Floyd’s Wooden Animals – 20% discount
- Milton Hershey School – Stop by for a free gift, while supplies last