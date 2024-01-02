HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, January 11 will be military veterans and family day at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The popular Army-Navy cookoff will return to the PA Preferred Culinary Connection stage at 1:00 p.m.

Chefs from all branches of the military as well as farmer-veterans will also be featured throughout the day.

Additionally, there will also be various special discounts available for active military members and veterans who show a military ID on that day.

These discounts include:

Bouncing Goat Soap Co – 20% discount

Twin Bridge Campground, Inc – 10% off nightly campsite rate

Wow Fudge, LCC dba Chocolate Moonshine – $5.00 quarter slice of fudge

CASALINGO FOODS – 15% discount

The Spice Man – 10% discount

BAD BOY MOWERS, LLC – Up to 25% off MSRP

The Rustic Horse – 10% discount

EZ2C Targets – 10% discount

Carters Massage – 10% discount

Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) – 50% off Annual PCN Select Subscription

Floyd’s Wooden Animals – 20% discount

Milton Hershey School – Stop by for a free gift, while supplies last