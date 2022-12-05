HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the singers who won the National Anthem Contest and who will be performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show.

There were many winners representing the Midstate, however, the winner with the most social media votes was six-year-old Mia Bixler of Schuylkill Haven. She will kick off opening day, Jan. 7, singing live from the Giant Expo Hall in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

“The 2023 Farm Show theme, Rooted in Progress, celebrates our agriculture industry’s grounding in tradition that feeds our nation’s and Pennsylvania’s future,” said Redding. “Nothing demonstrates our roots better than the Star-Spangled Banner, and our bright future better than one of our youngest Pennsylvanians. Young Mia and a talented cast of singers from across Pennsylvania will set a tone of unity and pride in commonwealth and country as we start each day of the 2023 PA Farm Show.”

A panel of judges selected a total of 20 finalists from 39 entries. The finalists’ videos were posted on Facebook for fan voting to determine the remaining winners.

The contest winners will sing in the Giant Expo Hall at 8 a.m. each day of the Pennsylvania Farm Show from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14.

You’ll be able to hear and watch the performances in person or online on the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Facebook page.

The winners and the dates they are performing are listed below. Singers from the Midstate are italicized.

Friday, Jan. 6 5:30 p.m. – PA Preferred Reception – Crystal Bomgardner, Jonestown, Lebanon County

Saturday, Jan. 7 8:00 a.m. – Mia Bixler – Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County 10:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremony – Natalie and Faith Musser – Mount Joy and Elizabethtown, Lancaster County

Sunday, Jan. 8 8:00 a.m. – Diane Harris – Bart Township, Lancaster County

Monday, Jan. 9 8:00 a.m. – Northern High School Bear Singers – Dillsburg, York County

Tuesday, Jan. 10 8:00 a.m. – Landon Mak – York, York County 9:30 a.m. – Jr. Livestock Sale – Apalonia (Apple) Passetti – Forty Fort, Luzerne County

Wednesday, Jan. 11 8:00 a.m. – Big Spring High School Chamber Choir – Newville, Cumberland County

Thursday, Jan. 12 – Military Veterans and Families Day 8:00 a.m. – Kara Grenell – Connellsville, Fayette County 1:00 p.m. – Army-Navy Cookoff – Caden Smith – Lancaster, Lancaster County

Friday, Jan. 13 8:00 a.m. – Eagle View Middle School Eagle Singers – Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County