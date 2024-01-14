HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 33rd butter sculpture, which was named Table for All: Pennsylvania Dairy Connects Communities, has been deconstructed, and a local farm will be taking the butter and creating renewable energy out of it.

The deconstruction of the sculpture took place on Sunday morning at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center Dairy farmer Brett Reinford of Reinford Farms, located in Juniata County, took the butter to his farm.

Reinford Farms has two methane digesters. The butter, along with thousands of pounds of food waste from nearby retailers, is broken down in the digester to create renewable energy.

“It’s the perfect example of a sustainable and cyclical operation,” said Brett Reinford. “Our digesters provide an ideal solution for our farm and retailers to turn waste into energy.”

In one year, the farm diverts around 50,000 tons of food waste from landfills, turning it into a resource while also reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Shapiro Administration is pleased to join American Dairy Association North East and the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program in introducing hundreds of thousands of PA Farm Show visitors to Pennsylvania dairy farmers like the Reinford family,” Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “The Reinford family is a vivid example of PA dairy farmers who are not just working hard to feed our families, but are feeding our futures by the way they do business.”