HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The butter sculpture from the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show has been officially dismantled, and taken to Juniata County where it will be used as a renewable energy source.

According to the American Dairy Association, the 1,000-pound butter sculpture was dismantled, and then taken by farmer Brett Reinford to his dairy farm in Mifflintown, Juniata County.

At the farm, there are two methane digesters among the 1,350 acres of land. The butter, along with thousands of pounds of food waste from nearby retailers, is broken down into the digester to create renewable energy.

One of two methane Digesters at Reinford Farms. Courtesy of American Dairy Association

“It’s the perfect example of a sustainable and cyclical operation,” said Reinford. “Our digesters provide an ideal solution for our farm and retailers to turn waste into energy.”

According to Reinford, the use of the digester diverts about 35,000 tons of food waste from landfills and turns it into a resource while reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.