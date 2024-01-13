HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After eight days, the 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show has ended. It wrapped up on Saturday afternoon.

abc27’s own Valerie Pritchett and Irelend Viscount were there on Saturday and won first place in the 20-24 undeniably dairy shake-off that was just one of the many competitions and cooking demonstrations on display at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Agriculture is a significant piece of Pennsylvania’s economy and the farm show is a week to celebrate and honor those farmers who make it possible.

But now the eight days of animals, contests, food, shopping, and of course the famous farm show milkshake have ended.

abc27 spoke to one volunteer who spent every single day at the farm show.

Connor Dailey said, “The best part about it is the volunteering and stuff. But the sad part about it is like it goes over so fast. I wish it was like two weeks.”

A fan favorite at the farm show is the butter sculpture.

Sunday morning it will be dismantled and prepared for recycling and a Pennsylvania farmer will turn the butter into renewable energy.