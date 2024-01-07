HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s day two of the Pennsylvania Farm Show and hundreds were there.

Enjoying everything from food, a sheep herding competition, and even a magic show. Some also tried out a new virtual reality experience, horse racing.

Ashley Eisenbeil, director of marketing for the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association said, “It’s really important for horse racing to be here because we are a huge part of agriculture with our horses being bread here in the state and our open space that it creates. Our sport is huge for agriculture so it’s really important that we’re here and showcase it plus it’s a great way for us to get people to the track without actually taking them to the track.”

The farm show continues all week long.