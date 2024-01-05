HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– We Pennsylvanians must be the most unhealthy people in America – because most Americans keep their New Year’s resolutions about eating healthier and all that until like at least mid-January – right?

We’re blowing ours at the Pennsylvania Farm Show food court here on Jan. 5. Milkshakes, fried cheese, donuts -but hey – how could we not support all these family businesses, right?

“This is a family business,” Gale Ferranto of Bella Mushroom Farms in Chester County said. “So I’m third generation and Nick is fourth generation.”

“This is the soup,” Nick Ferranto said. “We’ve been making some soup this morning.”

Another farm show food court opening day for the Ferrantos.

“I probably started working it when I was maybe 13, 14,” Nick said.

“I’ve been here since I was eight” Gale said.

“We only have four generations in our family,” Gale said. “But there’s some mushroom farms that are on their fifth generation.”

After all these decades its now a routine.

“You know, by and large,” Gale said. “The tracks are laid, you know what to do. We know what to do. The trash can goes there. The setup goes here. Yeah, we know.”

But the menu?

“This year, I was hoping to bring on a new item and take off an old item, but we couldn’t decide on which item to take off because they’re all so important,” Gale said. “So you just complicate your lives. We just totally complicate our lives.”

“We actually got a new soup this year and it’s excellent,” Nick said.

Mushroom bisque., but other than soup they also have burgers.

“Pennsylvania beef, Pennsylvania mushroom,” Gale said. “they are a little thicker too.”

“Can I have one mushroom burger,” Meghan Hirak said when she ordered.

Hirak and her family have their eating routine after all these years.

“We get the same thing every year,” Hirak said.

With the same strategy for getting through the food court.

“The milkshakes and the cheese curds are the ones – like the most popular here,” Hirak said. “Then you kind of venture to this one.”

The mushroom stand, which uses a lot of mushrooms.

“We’ve been over 7,000 pounds of mushrooms,” Gale said.

How many mushrooms are in a pound?

“Maybe 15 to 18,” Gale said.

After some quick math, the estimation is that they used at least 100,000 mushrooms, give or take a few thousand mushrooms.

