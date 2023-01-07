HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Jan. 7, was the first day the full 2023 PA Farm Show was open. Visitors packed the Farm Show complex, meeting the animals and crowding the Food Court.

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Folk’s Butterfly Farm exhibit / Photo: Avery Van Etten

Folk’s Butterfly Farm exhibit / Photo: Avery Van Etten

Folk’s Butterfly Farm exhibit / Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Goat snuggling / Photo: Avery Van Etten

Goat snuggling / Photo: Avery Van Etten

Goat snuggling / Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

Photo: Avery Van Etten

There is a lot to eat at the PA Farm Show, from fried foods to baked potatoes to milkshakes. As of Saturday afternoon, fried mozzarella cubes were beating out the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association milkshakes as the favorite Farm Show food in an unofficial abc27 poll. (Cast your vote here!)

For those interested in food, the wine, beer, cheese, and cider competition awards ceremonies will take place on Saturday evening from 6-7 p.m.

Attendees checked out cows, pigs, goats, rabbits, and more. Saturday also included a presentation on the life cycle and habitat of butterflies by Folk’s Butterfly Farm.

“Butterflies pollinate a lot,” said David Folk, co-owner of Folk’s Butterfly Farm. Butterflies like corn, for example, Folk explained.

At the Farm Show, visitors can step into an enclosure and be surrounded by butterflies, enticing them with some sweet liquid on a cotton swab. Sometimes the butterflies even land on someone’s head or shoe.

New at this year’s Farm Show is another hands-on experience — goat snuggling with Steinmetz Family Farm.

“We like to share our animals with everybody, so we have this amazing stand at the Pennsylvania Farm Show,” said Justin Steinmetz. “People are lined up to get in to snuggle our goats.”

It’s just what it sounds like: people can enter an enclosure filled with small goats and pet, hold, and cuddle with the cute animals.

The Farm Show is open until 9 p.m. on Saturday. It runs from Jan. 7-14, 2023.