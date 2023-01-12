HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small!

Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration.

After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the “Exceptional Rodeo,” learning how to lasso and seeing what it might feel like to ride a bucking animal.

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Mini Horse Extravaganza

Draft horse talk

Draft horse talk

Draft horse talk

Draft horse talk

Exceptional Rodeo

Exceptional Rodeo

Exceptional Rodeo

Exceptional Rodeo

Exceptional Rodeo

Calving Corner

Calving Corner

Calving Corner

Calving Corner

Calving Corner

Calving Corner

Calving Corner





















Of course, horses aren’t the only animals at the Farm Show. Two new calves were born at the Calving Corner on Jan. 12, joining two others who were born the day before.

On Thursday, the Farm Show was celebrating Military Appreciation Day with free milkshakes for service members and veterans, an Army/Navy Cook-Off, a Salute to Veterans, and more.

Still coming up on Jan. 12 was the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Circuit Finals Rodeo happening at 7 p.m.